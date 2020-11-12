Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Atlassian worth $22,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,455,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $191.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.75. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

