Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

FLOT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

