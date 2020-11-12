Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.