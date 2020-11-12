Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Teleflex worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

Shares of TFX opened at $362.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.33 and a 200-day moving average of $360.17. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

