Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $24,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $356.27 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $362.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.50 and a 200 day moving average of $266.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $18,699,130. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

