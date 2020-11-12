Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $25,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $40.80 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.