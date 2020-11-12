Raymond James & Associates Buys 99,713 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.95% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

