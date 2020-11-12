Raymond James & Associates Buys 49,877 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,877 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

