Raymond James & Associates Buys 36,335 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.75% of RBC Bearings worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

