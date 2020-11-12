Raymond James & Associates Buys 21,110 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

