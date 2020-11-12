Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,339 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 309.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 116,799 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.