Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,339 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

