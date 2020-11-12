Raymond James & Associates Buys 118,280 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $27,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $94,073,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 833,119 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $29,204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $23,243,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

