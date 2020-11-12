Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Autohome worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,002.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,093,000 after buying an additional 820,091 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Autohome by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after purchasing an additional 427,798 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Autohome by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATHM. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Shares of ATHM opened at $104.17 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

