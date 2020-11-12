Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $22,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $898.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $763.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.46.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

