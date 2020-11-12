Raymond James & Associates Acquires 63,190 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Edison International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Edison International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.