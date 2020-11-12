Raymond James & Associates Acquires 21,110 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

