Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Trading Up 9.3% After Strong Earnings

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 456,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 187,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 543.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

