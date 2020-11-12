Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Trading Up 9.3% After Strong Earnings

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 456,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 187,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.