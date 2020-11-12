Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

