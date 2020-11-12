Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Increased by Cormark (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) alerts:

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) stock opened at C$1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a current ratio of 17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.47 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.82.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.