Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

