Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solar Capital in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $738.28 million, a P/E ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Solar Capital by 118.4% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 100,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.