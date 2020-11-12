Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Compass Diversified Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Compass Diversified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

