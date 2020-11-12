ProShares UltraShort Financials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,683 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,052% compared to the average volume of 233 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA SKF opened at $9.22 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

Get ProShares UltraShort Financials alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 2,655.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.