Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,942,000 after acquiring an additional 411,389 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Prologis by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

PLD opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

