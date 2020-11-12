Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $38.42.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
