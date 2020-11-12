Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2,032.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

