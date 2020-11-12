Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) is one of 283 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Plymouth Industrial REIT to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $75.29 million -$10.42 million 6.78 Plymouth Industrial REIT Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.35

Plymouth Industrial REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -17.27% -14.19% -2.28% Plymouth Industrial REIT Competitors -1.20% -5.74% 1.32%

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 63.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT’s peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT Competitors 4198 13770 12745 420 2.30

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT peers beat Plymouth Industrial REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

