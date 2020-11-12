PLx Pharma (PLXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect PLx Pharma to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

