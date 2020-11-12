Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of uniQure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in uniQure by 39.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 113.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in uniQure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $43.12 on Thursday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

