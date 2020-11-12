Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 3,369,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

