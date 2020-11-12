Pitcairn Co. Invests $217,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Comerica by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

NYSE CMA opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.