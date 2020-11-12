Piper Sandler Increases F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $177.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.85.

FFIV stock opened at $159.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,479 shares of company stock worth $736,778. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

