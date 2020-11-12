Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

