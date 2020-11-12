Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Stock Price Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) rose 10.3% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.00. The company traded as high as C$7.97 and last traded at C$7.80. Approximately 103,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 97,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $293.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.40.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

