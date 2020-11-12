Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Up 11.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.20. 239,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 153,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAHC. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

