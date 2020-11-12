Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €137.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €137.00 ($161.18) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

PFV opened at €158.40 ($186.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a one year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a one year high of €181.40 ($213.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

