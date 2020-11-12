Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.39. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 6,587,883 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

Get Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.