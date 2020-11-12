PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price was up 7% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PennyMac Financial Services traded as high as $56.43 and last traded at $55.20. Approximately 1,193,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 844,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.
PFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.
In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,650 shares of company stock worth $20,093,756. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.
About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
