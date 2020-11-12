Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Penn National Gaming worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 71.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,530,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 59.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

