Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,330 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

