Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 138.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $13,412,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paylocity by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $3,892,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Paylocity by 355.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.65.

In other news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $921,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $91,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,350 shares of company stock worth $19,122,895. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $193.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

