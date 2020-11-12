Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 151.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 151,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.60.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $381.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 126.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.20 and a 200-day moving average of $304.52. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $419.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

