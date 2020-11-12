Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:PSN opened at $32.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.11. Parsons has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after acquiring an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,423,000 after acquiring an additional 358,526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 59.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 315,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

