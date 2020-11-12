Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after purchasing an additional 114,419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,790 shares of company stock worth $12,352,444 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.