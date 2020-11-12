Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $26,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $494,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $206,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $260.77 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.