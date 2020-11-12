Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 418 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.33 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

