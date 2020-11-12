Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 353 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

