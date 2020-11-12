Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520,247 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

