Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 254 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $111.12 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

